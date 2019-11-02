Seasonal Cricket Powder Galette

In case you were wondering, most of my recipes are born out of what I already have in my kitchen. I had a mound of apples from apple picking last weekend, plus a russet potato that was starting to sprout. There was a half round of creamy herbed cheese in the cheese draw, and a little bit of whole wheat flour left in the King Arthur bag. It was time to give them all an Autumnal afterlife.

Galette is the lazy-persons quiche. No egg filling. No fiddle-y crust to line into a pie dish. We’re just keepin’ simple with some cooked veggies and crust…with cricket powder, cuz why not? It adds mad protein and flavor to the situation, bro.

This crust was somewhat of a science experiment. I stuck with the 2 : 1 ratio most sources suggest when baking with cricket powder. But pastry, I guess, is a different story. The powder made the dough very fragile, making it difficult to roll out. I adjusted this recipe with less cricket powder, so if you do give this a try let me know if it worked better for you!

This dough is also very dark, especially with the addition of whole wheat flour. It’s tough to tell when it’s fully baked, but if you add an egg wash, you’ll see a bit of browning. Or simply sub with All-Purpose Flour.

But all that aside, this dough turned out super buttery, rich, and nutty. It’s just dense enough that it takes it from a light meal to a filling one. Of course, you can use whatever fruits or vegetables you have lying around. Just make sure you roast or sauté them before piling on the pie crust. This tenderizes them and reduces moisture, avoiding that “soggy bottom” Paul Hollywood is always talking about.

~*~ SEASONAL CRICKET FLOUR GALETTE ~*~

SERVES: 4 ⎪ LEVEL: INTERMEDIATE

Mise en Place

For the Galette Crust

1 1/4 cup whole wheat flour

1/4 cup cricket powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 stick frozen unsalted butter

1/3 cup ice water

For the Filling

2 large tart apples, peeled and thinly sliced

1 medium to large potato, peeled and thinly sliced

2 shallots, peeled and thinly sliced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 package Boursin cheese

olive oil

salt

pepper

fresh thyme

1. MAKE THE GALETTE DOUGH

Whisk together flour, cricket powder, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Grate the frozen butter and add to the flour mixture. Mix and rub together with your hands until the mixture resembles corse sand. Pour in the ice water and mix until a shaggy dough forms. Pour out the dough onto a work surface and squeeze in all the crumbs. Form into a disk and wrap in plastic wrap. Chill in the fridge for about 1 hour.

——————————

2. PREPARE THE FILLING

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400F. Peel and thinly slice the apples, potato, and shallot if you haven’t already so. Add them all to a bowl and toss with olive oil, salt, and black pepper. Arrange in an even layer on a baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes or until softened.

——————————

3. ROLL OUT THE DOUGH

On a floured work surface, roll out the dough into a 12-inch circle, then transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Spread the Boursin cheese on the dough, leaving a 2-inch border around the rim. Pile the potato-apple mixture on the dough, then fold sections of the dough over the mixture. Chill the galette for about 10 minutes.

*TIP* For a more refined looking galette, you can layer the apple and potato slices over each to create a beautiful fan effect.

——————————

4. BAKE THE GALETTE

Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position. Bake the galette until gordon brown, about 25 minutes.

——————————

5. SERVE & STORE

Sprinkle fresh thyme leaves on top of the galette. Let cool at least 5 minutes before serving, then slice into wedges. Once completely cool, wrap wedges in foil and store in the fridge for up to 1 week. Reheat in a 350F oven for 10 – 15 minutes.

——————————

~*~ WINTER VARIATION ~*~

Replace potato with winter squash. Sprinkle top with ground mace.

~*~ SPRING VARIATION ~*~

Replace apples with chayote squash. Replace shallots with 1 leek.

~*~ SUMMER VARIATION ~*~

Omit apples and potato. Use 1/2 pound cucuzza squash and 2 tomatoes.

~*~ GLUTEN FREE VARIATION ~*~

Replace all-purpose flour with preferred gluten free flour.

How would you use Cricket Powder? Let me know what you’ve made and leave a comment below.

