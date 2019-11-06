I had my eye on this Miso Butter in the Munchies Test Kitchen walk-in for months, and finally got to take some home. All I gotta say is, oh my heavenly days…you’re in for a real treat.

Fist time I actually tried Miso Butter was on roasted radishes from the rooftop garden. I’m not a huge fan of whole radishes, but when bathed in miso butter, I damn near inhaled them all. This, my friend…is a magical condiment…a brave new world, kinda condiment. It adds umami flavor that zaps at the core of your very being. It takes something from yum, to holy shit!! And you can make it at home in seconds.

All it takes is room temperature butter and miso paste. Once it’s all creamed together you’re ready to add incredible flavor to practically anything. It’s creamy and spreadable which is perfect for toast, but you can also stir some into pasta and sautéed veggies, even smear it on your roast chicken. It’s especially useful for non-meat eating folk who want to add some rich meaty flavor to their meal.

So if you’re intrigued, ALL ABORD THE MISO BUTTER TRAIN, you’re in for an awesome ride.

Tess <3

BASICS

About: A fusion of Japanese fermented soybean paste and Western butter creates a brand new condiment. It adds a boost of umami goodness to any dish thanks to the mold, koji, found in miso. This is incredibly useful for vegetarians and vegans who’d like to experience a meaty richness in their day to day cooking.

Origin: Munchies Test Kitchen

Varieties: red miso (aka) • yellow miso (shinsu) • barley miso (mugi)

HEALTH

Nutrients: calcium • copper • manganese • protein • Vitamin K • zinc

Benefits: improves the digestion and absorption of nutrients • supports gut health and the immune system • may reduce risk of heart disease and cancers

Ingredients: white miso • unsalted butter

Substitutes: other compound butters

SHOP

After extensive research online, there are no miso butter products on the market (YET!)…probably because it’s so darn easy to make at home. You can find miso in grocery stores in the refrigerated section near tofu and other condiments. Your local Asian market will likely have more reasonably priced miso with more brands and variates to choose from.

PREPARE

How to Use: Spread, stir, or dollop miso butter on any dish just before serving. Avoid cooking miso butter over intense or direct heat which will compromise the flavor (like extra-virgin olive oil).

How to Store: Store miso butter in an airtight container indefinitely. You can also roll it into a log in plastic wrap and refrigerate or freeze.

Make Your Own: Cream together 4 tablespoons room temperature unsalted butter or ghee and 2 tablespoons miso paste with a fork. You can also use a hand or stand mixer for a creamier consistancy. Serve as is, or mix in additional flavorings like honey, black pepper, scallions, citrus zest, or minced ginger. The flavor and aroma of miso can vary depending on brand and varieties, so experiment with different kinds to find one that’s right for you.

EAT

What it Tastes Like: salty • savory • sweet • rich • meaty

Suggested Uses: fish, poultry, or steak • sautéed greens • roasted vegetables • sandwiches • stir-fry • pasta

Recipes:

Miso Butter Scrambled Eggs (Coming Soon!)

Cornbread Stuffing with Miso Butter (Coming Soon!)

Miso Butter Popcorn (via Domestic Dream Boat)

Grilled Corn on the Cob with Miso Butter (via Bon Appetit)

Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Miso Butter and Maple (via Serious Eats)

Miso Fried Rice (via A Family Feast)

Savory Oatmeal with Miso Butter (via Set The Table)

Miso Butter Grilled Cheese (via Taste)

Pan-Seared Ribeye with Miso Butter (via Epicurious)

Grilled Lobster with Miso Butter (via Vice Munchies)

CAUTIONARY NOTE

If you’re on a low-salt diet or blood thinner, limit your miso butter intake as it’s very high in sodium.

What do you know about Miso Butter?

