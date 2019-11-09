Miso Butter Scrambled Eggs Recipe

I once got a fortune cookie that read: “Count to ten, then you’ll know the urgency is real.”

Do that with this recipe and you’ll know if you’re starving or not. These eggs become so incredibly creamy from a low and slow cooking process that can take up to 10 minutes! If you’re that impatient, you could crank up the heat, but then you’d risk burning the miso butter and drying our your eggs.

Instead take this as an opportunity to meditate on your breakfast. Think of the chicken that laid the eggs, the cow that made the butter, and the soybeans that fermented for months to make the miso. Think of the farmers that raised and grew the ingredients, the truck drivers that drove them to the store, the employees who stocked the shelves, all while slowly scrambling your eggs.

What makes these eggs so special isn’t just its texture, but the use of miso butter. It adds a subtle cheesy flavor that pairs wonderfully with a drizzle of honey. This is a dainty little breakfast that’s great for a self-care day of pedicures, face masks, movies, and knitting. At least, that’s what I was doing when I made this.

~*~ MISO BUTTER SCRAMBLED EGGS ~*~

SERVES: 1 ⎪ LEVEL: EASY

Mise en Place

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon miso butter

1-2 tablespoons honey

1 scallion, thinly sliced

pinch of cayenne

1. MELT THE BUTTER

In a small skillet, melt the miso butter over low heat.

2. WHISK THE EGGS

Meanwhile, whisk the eggs with lemon juice.

3. SCRAMBLE THE EGGS

When the miso butter is melted, pour in the eggs. With a wooden spoon or rubber spatula, stir constantly until the eggs are set and creamy, about 10 minutes. Be patient!

4. SERVE

Serve on a slice of toast. Drizzle with honey then garnish with scallions and cayenne.

~*~ LOBSTER VARIATION ~*~

Replace miso butter with lobster butter. Omit honey. Top with lobster meat.

