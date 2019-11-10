Cornbread-Miso Butter Stuffing Recipe

Give me cornbread…or give me death!

Okay, maybe that’s a little extreme, but seriously…cornbread is King. And if you had a blind tasting of regular white bread vs yellow cornbread, tell me, which would YOU end up liking more?

That’s what I thought. So when I take the best part of Thanksgiving dinner and use cornbread instead, you’ll understand my madness.

This Thanksgiving stuffing recipe is beyond easy and for good reason! Why make stuffing complicated when all it takes a mixing bowl and an oven? Store-bought cornbread will make it all the more easier, while homemade will make it EXtra special. Now, cornbread can’t take all the credit here. Miso butter is the co-star, adding a salty funk to the dish balanced with bright asian aromatics. You could totally add sausage or bacon and take it to the next awesome level, but that just makes more dishes (no thanks on Thanksgiving).

~*~ CORNBREAD-MISO BUTTER STUFFING ~*~

SERVES: 4 ⎪ LEVEL: EASY

Mise en Place

8 cups cubed cornbread, store-bought or homemade

3/4 cup stock, white wine, or saké

6 tablespoons miso butter, melted over low heat

2 large eggs, beaten

1/3 cup thinly sliced scallions

1 tablespoon grated garlic

1 tablespoon grated ginger

1 tablespoon minced rosemary, thyme, or sage

1. TOAST THE CORNBREAD

Toast cubed cornbread in a 400F oven for 20 to 30 minutes until lightly brown.

2. MIX THE STUFFING

In a large bowl, combine the cornbread, stock, 3 tablespoons melted miso butter, eggs, scallions, garlic, ginger, and herbs. Let soak for about 10 minutes.

3. BAKE THE STUFFING

Spoon the stuffing into a greased baking dish. (At this point you can wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate it overnight.) Bake at 350 for 30 – 40 minutes or until golden brown.

4. SERVE

Drizzle the remaining miso butter over the stuffing before serving.

~*~ LEFTOVERS RECIPE ~*~

There’s almost never leftover Thanksgiving stuffing, but if you’re lucky enough to have some try this recipe:

Slice off the tops of 4 tomatoes or red bell peppers. Scoop out the insides (kinda like a pumpkin). Season inside with salt & pepper. Mix together 1 cup leftover cornbread stuffing, 1.5 tablespoons chopped herbs, and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Divide stuffing among tomatoes or peppers. Place on a greased baking dish. Bake for 25 minutes at 375F until tomatoes are tender and stuffing is hot. Top each with a 1/2 tablespoon miso butter.

How would you use Miso Butter? Let me know what you’ve cooked and leave a comment below.

