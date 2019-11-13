I’ve seen this sweet potato butter for at least 2 years on the shelves at Tuesday Morning. I’ve always come SO close to buying it, but then some other cool ingredient catches my eye (Blueberry Bourbon Pecan Jam for instance). What finally got me to buy it was my friend, Wes. He tried some at a friends house and said it was STUPID good. So I fled to the store, hoping they still had some in stalk. They did : )

It pretty much met my expectations. Sweet spreadable fall. Speaking of, I wonder which came first…apple butter or sweet potato butter? The former was a fall food trend a while back, but I feel like if more people knew about sweet potato butter, they’d go bonkers over it. It’s the perfect combination of sweet indulgence and super food benefits. Cap it off with autumnal spices and you’ve got yourself a basic seasonal necessity that could (and I stress on the word, could) outshine the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Sweet potato butter is an effortless way to take your breakfast from flat to fall-tastic! It’s like lighting a pumpkin spice candle, but in your food. You’re instantly soothed by its warming fragrance. And it does what apple butter wish it could do—add a pop of orange color.

Plus, with Thanksgiving around the corn, sweet potato butter is a quick and convenient addition to appetizers and desserts. Mix it with some cream cheese and rosemary for a dip, or stir it into whipped cream for a pie topping! Use it is on toast or mixed in greek yogurt for a light celebratory Thanksgiving breakfast. But hands-down, the best way to use sweet potato butter is spread on a Thanksgiving Leftover Sandwich.

BASICS

About: A lusciously smooth spread that brings the warm flavors of fall to any dish. This seasonal condiment mixes sweet potatoes with sugar and a warm blend of spices, perfect for topping a variety breakfasts and desserts.

Brand: Montgomery Farms

Origin: Rusk, Texas

Varieties: apple butter • pumpkin butter

HEALTH

Nutrients: carbohydrates

Calories: 35 per 1 tablespoon

Ingredients: sweet potato • pure cane sugar • spices

Substitutes: apple butter • pumpkin purée • mashed sweet potato

SHOP

Where to Buy: Your local farmer’s market or specialty store. I got my jar from at discount retailer Tuesday Morning.

Where to Buy Online: Amazon • Monticello • World Market

PREPARE

Make Your Own: In a heavy-bottomed pot, combine 4 cups peeled and diced sweet potatoes, 2 cups water, 1/4 cup cane sugar, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg, and 1/4 teaspoon ground clove. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer, uncovered, for 1 to 2 hours or until mixture is thick and about 1/2 cup of liquid remains. Purée with an immersion blender or food processor until smooth. Transfer to a jar or air-tight contain and cool complete before serving. Store in the fridge.

NOTE: Feel free to adjust the spices to taste (sub with Pumpkin Spice if you don’t have all the spices). You can add vanilla extra, orange juice, or ginger. Even make a hybrid by using a combination of sweet potatoes and apples.

How to Store: Keep in a cool, dark place for up to 1 year. Once opened, store in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 weeks.

EAT

Taste & Texture: creamy • smooth • sweet • warm • woody • slightly vegetal

Suggested Uses: mix into yogurt or oatmeal • spread on biscuits, bagels, waffles, and pancakes • spread on sandwiches • mix into smoothies or cocktails • serve on a cheese board • use as marinade or glaze for meats • use as a filling in pastries, cakes, or sweet breads • combine with cream cheese or sour cream for dip

Recipes:

Sweet Potato Butter Croque Monsieur (Coming Soon!)

Sweet Potato Butter-Marshmallow Pinwheels (Coming Soon!)

Sweet Potato Butter Bread (via NYTimes Cooking)

Sweet Potato Butter Swirl Bread (via Serious Eats)

Sweet Potato Butter Pizza (via Nutmeg Nanny)

Sweet Potato Butter Snickerdoodles (via Crazy for Crust)

~*~ MORE ~*~

Sweet Potato Dog Treats

Sweet Potato Workout Shorts

The Sweet Potato Lover’s Cookbook

What do you know about Sweet Potato Butter?

