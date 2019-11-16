Sweet Potato Butter Croque Monsieur Recipe

I know, I know…if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. But I was in the mood to embrace my french roots and celebrate the fall season.

Sweet Potato Butter, makes this fancy french grilled cheese even more speciale. It adds just a touch of sweet warmth to pairs perfectly with the salty jambon and nutty fromage. As a plus, replacing Béchamel Sauce with the sweet potato butter cuts down the cook time drastically. If you’re feeling particularly simple, you can make a plain grilled cheese with Kraft Singles, just don’t forget the special ingredient! Mashed sweet potato with a drizzle of maple syrup will substitute the sweet potato butter beautifully.

Joyeux automne!

T <3

~*~ SWEET POTATO BUTTER CROQUE MONSIEUR ~*~

SERVES: 1 SANDWICH ⎪ LEVEL: EASY

Mise en Place

2 slices bread

2 to 3 tablespoons sweet potato butter

2 to 3 slices ham

1 to 2 ounces grated Gruyere or Swiss

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons room temperature butter

——————————

1. MAKE THE SANDWICHES

Spread one slice of bread with sweet potato butter. Lay 2 or 3 slices of ham on top, followed by the grated Gruyere. Spread the remaining slice of bread with Dijon mustard then place on top of the slice with ham and cheese.

——————————

2. GRILL THE SANDWICH

Heat a cast-iron skillet or grill pan over medium-low heat. Spread the cheese side of the bread with butter then place down on the pan. Cook until bread is golden brown. Spread remaining butter on the other side then flip and cook until golden brown.

——————————

3. SERVE

Transfer to a cutting board and slice in half. Serve immediately, ideally with soup.

——————————

~*~ APPLE BUTTER VARIATION ~*~

Replace sweet potato butter with apple butter, Gruyere with cheddar cheese, and ham with bacon.

How would you eat Sweet Potato Butter? Let me know what you’ve cooked and leave a comment below.

