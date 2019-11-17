Sweet Potato Butter Spirals Recipe

I don’t get Sweet Potato Casserole….like…is it dessert, dinner, or fancy baby food? If it were up to me, I’d ban it completely from the Thanksgiving dinner menu, and replace it with these Sweet Potato Butter Spirals.

Just like its apple counterpart, Sweet Potato Butter is sweet, spiced, and bursting with fall flavor. So I’d say it’s pretty deserving of a place on the Thanksgiving table. Spread it on puff pastry, sprinkle it with marshmallows, and roll it into a spiral, and you’ve got yourself a lighter, tastier, and (let’s face) better looking Sweet Potato Casserole.

This recipe is ideal for Turkey Day as an appetizer or dessert, and great served with ice cream, or a cup of coffee. You can use any fruits spreads, nuts, and toppings.

Happy Thanksgiving!

T <3

~*~ SWEET POTATO BUTTER SPIRALS ~*~

SERVES: ABOUT 16 PINWHEELS ⎪ LEVEL: EASY

Mise en Place

1 puff pastry sheet, thawed

1/4 cup sweet potato butter

1/4 cup mini marshmallows, cut into small pieces

1/4 cup chopped pecans, lightly toasted

1 egg, beaten

——————————

1. FILL THE PUFF PASTRY

Unfold the puff pastry and cut in half, forming 2 rectangles. Spread half the sweet potato butter on 1 rectangle, leaving a 1/2 inch border on 1 shorted side. Scatter half the chopped mini marshmallows on top, followed by the pecans.

——————————

2. ROLL THE PUFF PASTRY

Brush the 1/2-inch boarder with beaten egg*. Roll up the pastry, starting from the opposite end of the 1/2-inch boarder. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, at least 2 hours, or in the freezer for 1 hour. Repeat with second pastry sheet.

——————————

3. BAKE THE SPIRALS

Position oven rack in the center and pre-heat the oven to 400F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut logs, crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick rounds with a serrated knife. Arrange rounds on the baking sheet 1 inch apart. Bake until spirals are golden brown, about 15 minutes.

——————————

4. SERVE

Transfer pinwheels to a cooling rack and sprinkle with a pinch of salt. Serve warm or at room temperature with ice cream.

——————————

~*~ SAVORY VARIATION ~*~

In Step 1, lay 1-2 pieces of prosciutto on top of the sweet potato butter, sprinkle with 2 tablespoons shredded Swiss cheese, and 1 tablespoon chopped rosemary.

How would you use Sweet Potato Butter? Let me know what you’ve cooked and leave a comment below.

