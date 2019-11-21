Cincinnati Saveur Blog Awards 2019

Wow wow WOW-ZA!

The Saveur Magazine and Cincinnati Experience team spoiled us Food Bloggers rotten at the 2019 Saveur Food Blog Awards! Words cannot express how awesome my trip was. That’s why I’ll retell most of my Mid-west Adventure through the pictures below. I didn’t win in my category, Best Specialty Interest Blog, but I sure do feel like a winner getting to eat and drink 3 Days straight in such a colorful city!

I’d like to dedicate this post to everyone who nominated and voted for my blog, as well as my new foodie friends in the blogosphere:

Artisan Bryan by Bryan (Winner! Best Baking Blog)

A Short Girls Feast by Emily (Winner! Best Instagram)

Green Crab Café by Thanh

Little Fat Boy by Frankie (Winner! Blog of the Year)

Make It Dough by Hannah (Winner! Best Specialty Interest Blog)

Pickled Rose by Becky

The Foreign Fork by Alexandria (Winner! Most Groundbreaking Voice)

To What Place by Jaughna (Winner! Best Travel Blog)

~*~ DAY 1 ~*~

Vendor Shout-outs

Restaurant Shout-outs & What We Ate

Arnold’s Bar & Grill — Cioppino Seafood Stew

Bouquet — Squash Mousse with Pickled Apples, Brown Butter, Balsamic, & Truffles

Fausto — Veal Tartare, Capers, Cornichons, & Dijon on Seeded Cracker

Salazar — Fresh Pasta with Hazelnuts, Squash, & Broccoli Rabe

Bar Shout-outs

Taft’s Brewing Company

Revel OTR

Japp’s

~*~ DAY 2 ~*~

Local Vendor Shout-outs & What We Ate

The Arepa Place — Cheese Arepa topped with Salsa Blanco

Aunt Flora’s Cobbler Pie — Pumpkin, Vegetable, & Apple

Dean’s Mediterranean Imports — Lebanese Green Bean Stew with Rice & Pita Chips

Churchill’s Fine Teas — Wokoucha Black Tea, African Sunrise Green, Lemon Drops Black, Hot Cincinnati Spiced Rooibos

Eckerlin Meats — Golden Brown Oats Blended with Pork & Beef

Maverick Chocolate Co. — Bourbon Truffle & Black Tea Truffle

~*~ DAY 3 ~*~

