Cincinnati Saveur Blog Awards 2019

Saveur Food Blog Awards

Photo courtesy of The Cincinnati Experience

Wow wow WOW-ZA! 

The Saveur Magazine and Cincinnati Experience team spoiled us Food Bloggers rotten at the 2019 Saveur Food Blog Awards! Words cannot express how awesome my trip was. That’s why I’ll retell most of my Mid-west Adventure through the pictures below. I didn’t win in my category, Best Specialty Interest Blog, but I sure do feel like a winner getting to eat and drink 3 Days straight in such a colorful city!

I’d like to dedicate this post to everyone who nominated and voted for my blog, as well as my new foodie friends in the blogosphere: 

Artisan Bryan by Bryan (Winner! Best Baking Blog)

A Short Girls Feast by Emily (Winner! Best Instagram)

Green Crab Café by Thanh

Little Fat Boy by Frankie (Winner! Blog of the Year)

Make It Dough by Hannah (Winner! Best Specialty Interest Blog)

Pickled Rose by Becky

The Foreign Fork by Alexandria (Winner! Most Groundbreaking Voice)

To What Place by Jaughna (Winner! Best Travel Blog)

 

~*~ DAY 1 ~*~ 

 

My Away suit case is packed and ready for take off!

A display of the Camel Collection at the 21c Museum Hotel (where I stayed).

My Saveur Blog Awards ID and complementary cheese board.

A visit at Kroger.

Filled my basket with Gjetost and other goodies for a Cheese Board Food Styling Workshop

A Findlay Market Tour | Photo courtesy of Findlay Market

Vendor Shout-outs

 

A Wine Tasting at Skeleton Root Winery | Photo courtesy of Cincinnati USA

Welcome Reception at New Riff Distilling with tastings from local restaurants. | Photo courtesy of Cincinnati USA

Restaurant Shout-outs & What We Ate

Arnold’s Bar & Grill — Cioppino Seafood Stew

Bouquet — Squash Mousse with Pickled Apples, Brown Butter, Balsamic, & Truffles

Fausto — Veal Tartare, Capers, Cornichons, & Dijon on Seeded Cracker

Salazar — Fresh Pasta with Hazelnuts, Squash, & Broccoli Rabe

 

Bar Crawl at local bars | Photo of Japp’s courtesy of City Beat

Bar Shout-outs

Taft’s Brewing Company

Revel OTR

Japp’s

 

~*~ DAY 2 ~*~

 

20 Years of Food Blogging | with Sarah Gray Miller (Saveur Editor-In-Chief) and David Lebovitz (Parisian Food Blogger)

Expanding Your Voice | with Deb Perelman (Creator of Smitten Kitchen), Curtis Midkiff (Kroger Head of Social), and Kristen Migliore (Creative Director of Food52)

Lunch at Rhinegeist | Photo courtesy of Cincinnati USA

Local Vendor Shout-outs & What We Ate

The Arepa Place — Cheese Arepa topped with Salsa Blanco

Aunt Flora’s Cobbler Pie — Pumpkin, Vegetable, & Apple

Dean’s Mediterranean Imports — Lebanese Green Bean Stew with Rice & Pita Chips

Churchill’s Fine Teas — Wokoucha Black Tea, African Sunrise Green, Lemon Drops Black, Hot Cincinnati Spiced Rooibos

Eckerlin Meats — Golden Brown Oats Blended with Pork & Beef

Maverick Chocolate Co. — Bourbon Truffle & Black Tea Truffle

 

My Food Styling Workshop Team | Bryan, Becky, Moi, & Hannah

Our beautiful cheese board from the Food Styling Workshop | Photo Courtesy of Hannah

Ready for the Saveur Food Blog Award Ceremony

The ceremony was held at The American Sign Museum | Photo courtesy of Cincinnati USA

So proud of Frankie (left of me) and Bryan (right of me) for their wins.

 

 

~*~ DAY 3 ~*~ 

 

A DELICIOUS breakfast feast at Boomtown Biscuits | Photo courtesy of Boomtown Biscuits

A tour of a 100-year-old underground beer cave. | Photo courtesy of Vine Pair

For lunch, classic Cincinnati Chili at Skyline Chili | Photo courtesy of Cincinnati USA

Me in my Skyline Chili bib, ready to get messy!

A Tour of the Neeley Family Distillery | Moonshine and Bourbon galore!

A Tour of Second Sight Distillery | Photo courtesy of Second Sight Spirits

And last but not least, dinner at Purple Poulet | Photo courtesy of Cincinnati USA

Food for Thought

