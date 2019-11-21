Cincinnati Saveur Blog Awards 2019

Wow wow WOW-ZA!
The Saveur Magazine and Cincinnati Experience team spoiled us Food Bloggers rotten at the 2019 Saveur Food Blog Awards! Words cannot express how awesome my trip was. That’s why I’ll retell most of my Mid-west Adventure through the pictures below. I didn’t win in my category, Best Specialty Interest Blog, but I sure do feel like a winner getting to eat and drink 3 Days straight in such a colorful city!
I’d like to dedicate this post to everyone who nominated and voted for my blog, as well as my new foodie friends in the blogosphere:
Artisan Bryan by Bryan (Winner! Best Baking Blog)
A Short Girls Feast by Emily (Winner! Best Instagram)
Green Crab Café by Thanh
Little Fat Boy by Frankie (Winner! Blog of the Year)
Make It Dough by Hannah (Winner! Best Specialty Interest Blog)
Pickled Rose by Becky
The Foreign Fork by Alexandria (Winner! Most Groundbreaking Voice)
To What Place by Jaughna (Winner! Best Travel Blog)
~*~ DAY 1 ~*~
Vendor Shout-outs
Restaurant Shout-outs & What We Ate
Arnold’s Bar & Grill — Cioppino Seafood Stew
Bouquet — Squash Mousse with Pickled Apples, Brown Butter, Balsamic, & Truffles
Fausto — Veal Tartare, Capers, Cornichons, & Dijon on Seeded Cracker
Salazar — Fresh Pasta with Hazelnuts, Squash, & Broccoli Rabe
Bar Shout-outs
~*~ DAY 2 ~*~
Local Vendor Shout-outs & What We Ate
The Arepa Place — Cheese Arepa topped with Salsa Blanco
Aunt Flora’s Cobbler Pie — Pumpkin, Vegetable, & Apple
Dean’s Mediterranean Imports — Lebanese Green Bean Stew with Rice & Pita Chips
Churchill’s Fine Teas — Wokoucha Black Tea, African Sunrise Green, Lemon Drops Black, Hot Cincinnati Spiced Rooibos
Eckerlin Meats — Golden Brown Oats Blended with Pork & Beef
Maverick Chocolate Co. — Bourbon Truffle & Black Tea Truffle
~*~ DAY 3 ~*~