Quinoa Congee with Doubanjiang Recipe

Congee is a perfect post-Thanksgiving meal. It’s a Chinese porridge typically made with rice, but I used quinoa for a lighter, healthy alternative. Whichever grain you use, your soul with be deeply soothed, warmed, and satisfied for breakfast, lunch, or dinner! You can top it with whatever you please: leftover turkey from Thanksgiving, sautéed vegetables, or a crispy fried egg. But what really takes this over the top is the addition of Doubanjiang. The fermented Chinese condiment adds a depth of flavor that makes this dish truly healing.
~*~ QUINOA CONGEE with DOUBANJIANG ~*~
SERVES: 2⎪LEVEL: EASY
Mise en Place
For the Congee:
1/2 cup red or white quinoa
3 1/2 cups chicken stock, turkey stock, or vegetable stock
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon doubanjiang, more to taste
To Serve:
fried egg
sliced avocado
thinly sliced scallions
toasted sesame seeds or
Playlist — Marvin Gaye
1. MAKE THE CONGEE
Place quinoa, chicken stock, and salt in a medium pot. Bring to a boil and stir. Cover the pot, reduce to heat to low, and gently simmer for 1 1/2 hour, or until quinoa is thick and creamy, stirring every 30 minutes. Stir in the doubanjiang.
2. TOP THE CONGEE
Divide congee between 2 bowls and add toppings of your choice.
How would you use Doubanjiang? Let me know what you’ve cooked and leave a comment below.