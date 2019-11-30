Quinoa Congee with Doubanjiang Recipe

Congee is a perfect post-Thanksgiving meal. It’s a Chinese porridge typically made with rice, but I used quinoa for a lighter, healthy alternative. Whichever grain you use, your soul with be deeply soothed, warmed, and satisfied for breakfast, lunch, or dinner! You can top it with whatever you please: leftover turkey from Thanksgiving, sautéed vegetables, or a crispy fried egg. But what really takes this over the top is the addition of Doubanjiang. The fermented Chinese condiment adds a depth of flavor that makes this dish truly healing.

T <3

~*~ QUINOA CONGEE with DOUBANJIANG ~*~

SERVES: 2⎪LEVEL: EASY

Mise en Place

For the Congee:

1/2 cup red or white quinoa

3 1/2 cups chicken stock, turkey stock, or vegetable stock

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon doubanjiang, more to taste

To Serve:

fried egg

sliced avocado

thinly sliced scallions

toasted sesame seeds or

lemon shiso seasoning

Playlist — Marvin Gaye

——————————

1. MAKE THE CONGEE

Place quinoa, chicken stock, and salt in a medium pot. Bring to a boil and stir. Cover the pot, reduce to heat to low, and gently simmer for 1 1/2 hour, or until quinoa is thick and creamy, stirring every 30 minutes. Stir in the doubanjiang.

——————————

2. TOP THE CONGEE

Divide congee between 2 bowls and add toppings of your choice.

How would you use Doubanjiang? Let me know what you’ve cooked and leave a comment below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...