New Year, Improved Blog

I’m burnout, guys. I’ve been working really hard to get consistent posts out each week and have lost my way a bit. I find myself rushing to get things done on time and, in turn, sacrifice the value of each post. With a fresh new year (decade!) on it’s way, I want to take some time off to chill, get re-inspired, spruce up the site, and stock up on quality content!

There are so many funky foods and cookbooks to research, share, and experiment with, and I want to stop the habit of doing it all within 1 week. I want ample time to execute a proper, well-researched blog post for you AND myself! But don’t worry, I won’t go completely MIA on you. I plan to post about my trip to St. Martin and the Homemade Persimmon Liqueur my neighbor gave me for Christmas.

I have lots of exciting new ideas and content to share, but all I ask of you in return is your patience. In the meantime, follow my food adventures on my Instagram, @kitchen.tessting.

Here’s to the New Year, and the Updated Funky Foods Blog!

T <3

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...