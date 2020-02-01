Persimmon Buffalo Chicken Wings Recipe

WOOOOooooo!!! FOOTBALL!!! YEAAHHH, BABYYY!

If you’re like me, you’re not really cheering for the game, you’re pumped for the Super Bowl Feast. I’m talkin’ Jalapeño Poppers, Chips & Dip, Pizza Bagels, Sliders…heaven, I tell ya!

And while we all love the classics, sometimes it’s fun to offer something new and different to the table. Something just out-side-box enough that guests will give it a try, like these Persimmon Buffalo Chicken Wings!

It’s got everything you love about regular chicken wings: crunchy, spicy, juicy…but it’s got a seasonal surprise, Persimmons!

Oh yeah…and booze too.

Generously coated in a thick sauce made from Persimmon Liqueur, orange juice, and hot sauce, these wings are sweet with a hint of cinnamon and whole lotta winter vibes. As the sauce simmers away on the stove, your house will smell better than a Yankee Candle (and your dog will go crazy!).

If you can’t find persimmon at your grocery store, simply omit it from the recipe–you’ll still end up with a lovely glaze. On the other hand, if you can’t get your hands on Persimmon Liqueur, you can sub with orange liqueur or honey. Can’t find either? Scroll down to the bottom of this recipe for some other funky variations!

Happy Football!

T <3

~*~ CHICKEN WINGS WITH PERSIMMON SAUCE ~*~

SERVES: 6 – 8 ⎪ LEVEL: EASY

Mise en Place

For the Wings:

3 – 4 pounds chicken wings

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

For the Glaze:

1 persimmon peeled and diced

½ cup orange juice, freshly squeezed

¼ cup hot sauce, or more to taste

½ cup persimmon liqueur

¼ cup melted butter

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon rosemary

1 teaspoon grated ginger

—————————

1. MAKE THE SAUCE

Preheat the oven to 400F. In a small pot, combine persimmon, orange juice, hot sauce, liqueur, butter, garlic, ginger, and rosemary. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer until persimmon is fork-tender, about 5 – 10 minutes. Purée in a blender or food processor. Pour back into the pot and simmer until thickened, about 15 – 20 minutes.

*QUICK FIX* Thicken the sauce faster by mixing together 1 tablespoon cornstarch and 1/2 tablespoon water. Stir in and cook until thickened.

—————————

2. COOK THE CHICKEN

Meanwhile, pat wings completely dry. In a large bowl, toss the wings with baking powder, cinnamon, salt, and pepper until well coated. Layer chicken on a baking sheet and bake on the middle rack for about 30 minutes until brown and crisp.

* TIP * For crispier chicken, place the wings on a wire rack on the baking sheet.

—————————

3. COAT THE WINGS

Transfer the chicken wings into a large bowl and toss with persimmon sauce. Keep warm on a baking sheet in a 200F oven until ready to serve.

—————————

3. SERVE

Serve with preferred dipping sauce and celery.

—————————

~*~ MISO BUTTER VARIATION ~*~

In Step 2, replace the regular butter with Miso Butter.

~*~ DOUBANJIANG VARIATION ~*~

In Step 2, replace hot sauce with Doubanjiang.

~*~ OUZO VARIATION ~*~

In Step 2, replace Persimmon Liqueur with Ouzo.

COOKS NOTE: If you want, you can skip the whole persimmon theme, and make classic Buffalo Wings with these suggested variations.

What would you make with Persimmon Liqueur? Let me know what you’ve cooked and leave a comment below.

