Saint Martin

To celebrate my sister’s graduation from Cornell University as well as the start of a New Decade (2020 woot woot!), my wonderful family and I spent a week in paradise on the French side of St. Martin. 

We ate, drank, swam, napped, laughed, and explored–truly celebrating la joie de vivre. It was just what we needed to refresh ourselves going into the New Year! 

Although it was rough going from 80 back to 30-degree weather, I brought back some funky island ingredients (e.g. Guava Jam and Guavaberry Papaya BBQ Sauce) to get me through those extra chill days. 

Please enjoy some of my favorite photos from the trip (mostly taken by my Papa).

T <3 

——————————

THE SCENERY 

The view from our hotel room at Bleu Emeraude.

 

A beautifully green apartment complex across the street from our hotel.

 

Dusk on the Grand Case beach.

 

Iguana sighting!

 

We saw these little guys everywhere!

 

A hike through the rain forest.

 

We saw a monkey!!!

 

The view from the top of Pic Paradis.

——————————

THE FOOD

A breakfast basket of fresh-from-the-oven croissants and baguette.

 

A Seafood Platter from Le temps des Cerises.

 

Aperitif at the hotel with Pineapple Rum Cocktails.

 

Frozen Jamaican Beef Patties from the local grocery store for dinner.

 

Cod Fritters from Captain Frenchy.

 

L’assiette Créole from Rainbow Café.

 

Foie Gras with Caramelized Apples from Le Temps des Cerises.

 

House-made Strawberry-Basil Sorbet, Passion Fruit Sorbet, & Hazelnut Ice Cream from Captain Frenchy.

——————————

THE FAMILY 

Mom, Chloé, and I taking a stroll on the beach.

 

Chloé and I in a local grocery store…in the booze section, of course.

 

Chloé and I eating dinner at Blue Martini.

 

Mom, Chloé, and I walking to another beach.

 

Mom, Chloé, and I walking to dinner at Piazza Pascal.

 

Papa, Chloé, and I in the rain forest!

 

2020 Family Portrait!

 

Have you ever been to Saint Martin? Let me what you did and ate in the comments section below!

Food for Thought

