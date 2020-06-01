Learn how to use Papaya Barbecue Sauce and bring the bright flavors of the tropics to your favorite recipes. This guide will teach you everything you need to know about this unique ingredient.

Would you believe me if I said I found this barbecue sauce at the airport?

My family was waiting for our flight home from St. Martin (the French side). It was a much-needed vacation with lots of drinking, eating, and sun-bathing. We explored the town and went from shop to shop. You’d think I’d discover some cool local food products but I didn’t…until I got to the airport.

With time to kill before the flight departure, I browsed every gift shop finding nothing but hot sauce and chocolate rum balls. Then I saw it– a barbecue sauce anomaly by Old Man Gourmet.

“Aha! Now, this is weird. Perfect,” I thought.

When I got home, I did some research to see if there were any other Papaya Barbecue sauces on the market. I found one by Torchbearer Sauces! So I decided to buy it for comparison. And you know what? This unique ingredient is way more than just a tropical fruity sauce…

Did you know that papaya is a natural meat tenderizer?

Caribbean cooks use it to soften conch and other seafood before stewing. The enzyme papain breaks down the cell structure in proteins, thus making incredibly succulent, tender meat. So Papaya Barbecue Sauce isn’t just some fruity tropical seasoning, it’s a MAGIC MEAT SOFTENER!

Whether you’re planning to jazz things up at your weekend cookout or simply looking for an exciting new way to season your meat, I highly recommend this barbecue sauce. Depending on the brand you buy, you’ll experience more or less fruit flavor. And if you’re a barbecue connoisseur, well then…making your own is even better! Whichever route you choose, this ingredient will make any meal taste like an island vacation.

I’ve been using Papaya Barbecue Sauce a lot for dinner. Lately, I’ve been throwing together rice bowls and topping them with leftover salmon, sliced avocado, a sprinkle of fresh herbs, and a drizzle of this delicious papaya sauce. It’s also great mixed with mayonnaise and stirred into chicken or tuna salad. It’s bright flavor and smooth texture makes it my go-to barbecue sauce of the summer.

BUY NOW

Guavaberry Papaya Barbecue Sauce

_________________________________

BASIC

About: If you prefer the look and taste of traditional barbecue sauce, then Old Man Gourmet’s Guavaberry Papaya Barbecue Sauce is for you. It’s deep red in color and has just a hint of fruit. It’s not spicy, fairly sweet, and thick enough for a nice rib coating. What’s more, you’ll get an exotic smokey aroma from St. Matin’s famed Guavaberry Liqueur.

Taste: sweet • tangy • velvety

Origin: Sint Maarten / St Martin, The Caribbean

Price: $8.95

_________________________________

HEALTH

Free From: dairy • peanuts • gluten • soy • lactose • tree nuts • artificial flavors • artificial colors • artificial preservatives

Ingredients: ketchup • apple juice • pure cane sugar • garlic • apple cider vinegar • molasses • papaya • salt • lemon juice • distilled vinegar • Montreal steak seasoning • crushed red pepper • guavaberry liqueur

Calories: 35 calories per 2 tablespoons

_________________________________

SHOP

Online: Old Man Guavaberry

In Stores: Saint Maarteen gift shops and airports • The Guavaberry Emporium (Sint Marteen)

BUY NOW

Pineapple Papaya Barbecue Sauce

_________________________________

BASIC

About: Known for their Zombie hot sauce on Hot Ones, Torchbearer’s Pineapple Papaya Barbecue Sauce will take you out of the hot seat and onto a tropical beach. It’s sweet fruit flavor and smokey finish will make any dish taste like it’s been cooked over an open flame…without the fire! There’s heat, but it’s a creeping, seeking heat that never gets in the way of the food. This all-natural 3-in-1 sauce is thin enough to be used as a hot sauce, seasoning sauce, or salad dressing.

Taste: spicy • sweet • smokey • fruity

Origin: Pennsylvania, USA

Price: $7.99

_________________________________

HEALTH

Free From: dairy • peanuts • gluten • soy • lactose • tree nuts • artificial flavors • artificial colors • artificial preservatives

Ingredients: tomato • brown sugar • pineapple • papaya • honey • apple cider vinegar • molasses • mustard powder • crushed red pepper • salt • chili powder • lemon juice • garlic powder

Calories: 40 calories per 2 tablespoons

_________________________________

SHOP

Online: Torchbearer Sauces

In Stores: Use Torchbearer’s Store Location Map

BUY NOW

How to Use Papaya Barbecue Sauce

_________________________________

EAT

Substitutes: Other tropical fruit barbecue sauces

Pairs With: lime • pineapple • mango • beef • pork • chicken • salmon • crab • swordfish

Flavor Balance:

Pair a sweeter barbecue sauce with bitter foods like dark leafy greens.

Use a more acidic barbecue sauce to lift and brighten plain, bland foods like chicken, salmon, rice, or veggies.

If you find your final dish is overall lacking in excitement, drizzle Papaya Barbecue Sauce on top for a burst of sweet, fruit and tang.

Suggested Uses:

Glaze the top of meatloaf.

Marinate or glaze proteins like chicken, pork, steak, shrimp, fish, or tofu.

Combine with mayo, sour cream, or plain yogurt for a dip to serve with appetizers.

Spread on sandwiches or burgers.

Drizzle on roasted or grilled vegetables.

Add to stir-fries or rice bowls for a flavor boost.

Recipes: Coming Soon!

_________________________________

*MORE*

Funky Fruity BBQ Sauces:

Funky Papaya Products:

Cool Videos:

Tell me what you know about Papaya Barbecue Sauce and leave a comment below!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...