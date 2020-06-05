Fried Green Plantains make a great summer appetizer or side dish. And serving them with Papaya Barbecue Mayo takes it to a whole different universe of delicious!

Fried green plantains (tostones) are criminally underrated. After making them for this blog I asked myself, “Why don’t I make these more often?” If more people knew just how easy they are to make and addicting to eat, we’d have a serious shortage.

You can find green plantains in pretty much any grocery store these days. Try to find the greenest ones possible. If they are even slightly ripe (yellowed, or black), they will not get crisp, which is the whole point!

But I digress…the REAL ingredient star of the show is Papaya Barbecue Sauce. Sounds more intriguing than it is odd, right? Read all about it here.

These crispy Caribbean delights are made even more Caribbean (yes, I just made that a thing) with papaya barbecue-flavored mayo. It’s pure pleasure. There’s something about the taste of the fruit that instantly takes you to a happier place. This special dip, in particular, takes you to the islands, far far away from boring barbecue sauce and plain ‘ol mayonnaise.

Of course, for a healthier version, you can use sour cream or plain yogurt. It’ll be just as good, if not BETTER because you’ll taste more of the papaya barbecue sauce. Heck, go even further by adding some chopped fresh herbs or even chunks of papaya!

This dip is lighting fast to prepare and goes with any chip, potato, or other starchy friends. Many cooks recommend dipping the flattened plantains into salty water before frying them a second time. But I find this special papaya dip lends them plenty of flavor without the extra step.

FRIED GREEN PLANTAINS WITH PAPAYA BARBECUE MAYO

SERVES: 2⎪ DIFFICULTY: EASY ⎪ FUNK: CASUAL

Mise en Place

For the Papaya Barbecue Mayo

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Papaya Barbecue Sauce

For the Fried Plantains

1 green plantain

Coconut oil

Salt & Pepper

Lime wedges, for garnish

COOK’S NOTE For a more coconut flavor, use coconut oil labeled “unrefined” or “virgin”.

_________________________________

1. MAKE THE DIP

In a small bowl, stir together the mayonnaise and papaya barbecue sauce until smooth. Cover and store in the fridge until ready to serve.

_________________________________

2. PREP THE PLANTAIN

Cut off both ends of the plantain. Score the hunched side with a knife, then gently squeeze your thumb under the peel to separate it from the fruit. Cut the plantain diagonally into 1-inch thick slices.

_________________________________

3. FRY THE PLANTAIN

Melt about a 1/4-inch thick layer of coconut oil in a frying pan and bring to medium-high heat. Once the oil is shimmering, place the plantain slices into the pan. Fry on each side for 1 – 2 minutes or until just starting to brown. If the pan starts to dry out, add more oil. Transfer them to a paper towel-lined plate.

_________________________________

4. FLATTEN THE PLANTAIN

Place one plantain onto a work surface and press flat using a plate, cast-iron, or another cutting board.

TIP! If you find yourself making these on the reg, make life easier with this plantain press.

_________________________________

5. FRY THE PLANTAIN (again)

Season the crushed plantains with salt and pepper. Return to the pan and fry on both sides for another 1 – 2 minutes until golden browned and crisp. Transfer back to the paper towels.

_________________________________

6. SERVE

Serve immediately with Papaya Barbecue Mayonnaise. Or put the fried plantains on a baking sheet and keep them warm in a 200F oven until ready to serve.

_________________________________

LEFTOVERS

Looking for other ways to repurpose your Papaya Barbecue Mayo?

Spread on a sandwich or burger.

Stir it into chicken, tuna, or egg salad.

_________________________________

VARIATIONS

Peach Chipotle Variation: Replace Papaya Barbecue Sauce with Peach Chipotle Salsa.

Prickly Pear Variation: Replace Papaya Barbecue Sauce with Prickly Pear Purée.

Vegan Variation: Use egg-free mayonnaise.

What would you make with Papaya Barbecue Sauce? Let me know what you’ve cooked, and leave a comment below.

