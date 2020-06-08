Escape regular Chicken Salad. Instead, mix it with Papaya Barbecue Sauce for a fun, fantastic fruity change.
When life gives you dry leftover chicken, make chicken salad!
At least, that’s what I always tell myself. Who wants dry-ass re-heated chicken? Not me. I always mix it with mayonnaise and called it a day. But this time, I took it a step further…
Roasted cashews for a lovely nuttiness and herbs for a fresh bite. Grated carrots bring a pop of color and celery adds a nice CRUNCH. And last but not least…
Torchbearer Sauces Pineapple Papaya Barbecue Sauce for a well-rounded flavor. It brings in sweetness, a little smokiness, and a just whisper of spice (but you can certainly add more if you can handle it). Regular barbecue sauce is fine, but come on…live a little. Make your lunch break a whole lot brighter AND healthier by sneaking in some papaya!
This recipe is a great entry point into the world of better-than-basic-chicken-salad. Without a doubt, it rises above the bland, mayo-coated stuff. It’s perfect for everyday sandwiches or scooped onto a pile of greens with avocado, red onion, and crispy bacon.
CHICKEN SALAD WITH PAPAYA BARBECUE SAUCE
MAKES: 1.5 CUPS ⎪ DIFFICULTY: EASY ⎪ FUNK: CASUAL
Mise en Place
- 1 cup cooked or canned chicken, shredded
- 1 stalk celery, diced
- 1 small carrot, grated
- 1 scallion, thinly sliced
- a handful of cashews, chopped
- 2 sprigs cilantro or mint, minced
- 3 tablespoons greek yogurt or mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons Papaya Barbecue Sauce
- salt & pepper
_________________________________
1. MIX INGREDIENTS
In a mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients. Season to taste with salt & pepper, or more papaya barbecue sauce.
_________________________________
2. SERVE & STORE
Spoon chicken salad on a sandwich, or a bed of salad greens. Store chicken salad in an airtight container in the fridge for 1 week. Did you make Chicken Salad with Papaya Barbecue Sauce? Let me know how it turned out, and leave a comment below.