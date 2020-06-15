Enrich and enliven your Chicken Wings with Papaya Barbecue Sauce. An easy, unique appetizer ideal for parties and gatherings.

If you’re a chicken wing recipe, how do you stand out amongst the billions of other recipes on the net? Use an ingredient you’d never even thought of trying, name your blog Funky Foods, then live up to your reputation (even if that means being called the Weird Food Chick).

To be honest, I never really liked chicken wings until I learned how to bake them to a crisp and coat them in weird sauces. When I first tasted these chicken wings with Papaya Barbecue Sauce, I knew I’d be making them again. Which I did. On multiple occasions.

The papaya barbecue sauce has a fruity note and wonderful sweet/spicy flavor. The papaya isn’t overpowering. It just adds another layer of flavor. These chicken wings are simple to make and awesome on a snack table the next time you entertain. If your friends are like mine, they’ll finish the wings before any other appetizer.

PAPAYA BARBECUE CHICKEN WINGS

SERVES: 2⎪ DIFFICULTY: EASY⎪ FUNK: CASUAL

Mise en Place

1 pound chicken wings

1 tablespoon neutral oil

salt & pepper

¼ cup Papaya Barbecue Sauce

For Garnish:

fresh cilantro or mint

lime wedges

_________________________________

1. BAKE THE WINGS

Preheat the oven to 350F. Pat the chicken wings dry with paper towels, then place on a baking sheet. Toss with oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake in the oven for 1 hour.

_________________________________

2. COAT THE WINGS

Transfer the wings to a mixing bowl. Toss with papaya barbecue sauce.

_________________________________

3. SERVE & STORE

Arrange on a serving dish. Garnish with fresh herbs and lime wedges. Serve immediately, or reheat in 250F oven.

Did you make Papaya Barbecue Chicken Wings? Let me know how they turned out, and leave a comment below!

