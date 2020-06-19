Wake up your Crab Cake Sandwich with a taste of the islands. Papaya Barbecue Sauce will add a fruity, spicy kick to this classic summer dish.

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH WITH PAPAYA BARBECUE SAUCE

SERVES: 2⎪ DIFFICULTY: EASY⎪ FUNK: CASUAL

Take a delicious leftover crab cake from the batch you (or your mom) made last night…and pop it between 2 slices of bread with a spread of mayo and a pile of arugula. Then go the EXTRA mile, and slather on some Papaya Barbecue Sauce. It’s bright, fruity flavor lifts the crab to places you never thought it could. If you want, finish it off with some red onion and buttery avocado. Now sit back, close your eyes, and listen to the sound of the ocean waves.

Mise en Place

2 crab cakes, store-bought or homemade

2 English muffins

mayonnaise

a handful arugula

Papaya Barbecue Sauce

COOKS NOTE My leftover crabcakes came from Ina Garten’s recipe. My mom uses the measurements as a guide then goes rouge on the ingredients and cooking method. If I were you, I’d try mixing in a few tablespoons of Papaya Barbecue Sauce ; )

1. MAKE THE SANDWICH

Reheat the crab cakes in a 350F oven for 10 – 15 minutes. Meanwhile, toast the English muffins. Spread the bottom slices with mayonnaise the pile on the arugula. Once heated through, place the crab cakes on top of the arugula. Dollop papaya barbecue sauce on the cake.

2. SERVE

Serve with chips or french fries and a small bowl of extra papaya barbecue sauce.

VARIATIONS

Bacon Jam Variation: Replace the barbecue sauce with bacon jam.

Vegan Variation: Replace crab cakes with jackfruit cakes.

