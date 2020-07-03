Homemade Coconut Rum Seasoning Recipe

Sprinkle Caribbean sunshine all over your favorite foods with this Homemade Coconut Rum Seasoning. It’s the perfect finishing salt for party snacks and appetizers.

Step aside Salt Bae, there’s a new sexy seasoning in town, and she’s called Coconut Rum Bae. Her technique is all in the Rum…and sass.

You can’t deny that seasoning a dish is crucial, but who said it has to be just salt? Seasoning any food with a fun spice blend can turn the mundane task into entertainment, especially when it’s infused with booze. I can picture pirates putting this gold treasure on everything to give their grub the ‘ol shiver me timbers.

Learn how to use Coconut Rum Seasoning, here.

This recipe is based on Pepper Palace’s Coconut Rum Seasoning. It comes together in no time, using ingredients you likely already have in the pantry. It makes just enough for you to experiment with, but if you do end up loving it, I suggest you double or triple the next batch. Then give some away as gifts or party favors.

Use any rum you have in the liquor cabinet. Coconut Rum will add mucho coconut flavor while Spiced Rum will bring on that sunny warmth. I used Wray and Nephew Overproof Rum. Because it’s so strong, I didn’t use a lot in the recipe. So you may want to add a touch more if you like.

HOMEMADE COCONUT RUM SEASONING

MAKES: ABOUT 1/2 CUP ⎪ DIFFICULTY: EASY⎪ FUNK: CASUAL

Mise en Place

1/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon rum

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

1/4 teaspoon fresh or dried rosemary

_________________________________

1. COMBINE THE INGREDIENTS

Place all the ingredients except the rum into a food processor. Pulse until the coconut flakes are broken into small pieces. Add the rum and pulse until combined.

_________________________________

2. DEHYTRATE

Spread out the seasoning on a paper-lined plate. Leave out overnight to dry.

TIP! If it’s humid where you live, place the seasoning in the oven or microwave (just don’t turn it on!).

_________________________________

3. SERVE & STORE

Sprinkle on any meal or snack for a burst of flavor! Pour the seasoning into a small glass jar and ladle it coconut rum seasoning. To keep the seasoning from clumping, place a dried bean in the jar. This will help absorb any excess moisture. Store the jar in an airtight container in a cool dry place.

_________________________________

VARIATIONS

Ouzo Variation: Replace rum with Ouzo.

Have you made this Homemade Coconut Rum Seasoning? Let me know how it turned out and leave a comment below!

