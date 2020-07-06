Take your movie night popcorn to new heights using Coconut Rum Seasoning. It’s sweet, salty, and so simple to make. Bring a big bowl to parties or sneak it into theaters and enjoy a fun new way to eat popcorn.

Have you ever eaten something, paused for a sec then said, “Holy shit, that’s good”?

Well, you’ll experience that exact euphoric moment with this Coconut Rum Popcorn. Money back guaranteed (not really tho, mwahaha)!

It’s the perfect balance of sweet, salty, and crunchy that makes your mouth sing. The warm, coconut aroma will make you think of summer, and sometimes you’ll even get a little surprise burst of rosemary.

Pepper Palace’s Coconut Rum Seasoning includes nearly everything that comes along with a Coconut Rum Cocktail. You won’t feel a buzz but you will feel a satisfying pop and crunch with your movie.

Coconut Rum Popcorn

SERVES: 2 ⎪ DIFFICULTY: EASY⎪ FUNK: CASUAL

Mise en Place

1/4 cup coconut oil

1/4 cup popcorn kernels

2 teaspoons Coconut Rum Seasoning

COOKS NOTE For more coconut flavor, use coconut oil labeled “unrefined” or “virgin”.

_________________________________

1. HEAT THE OIL

Melt 2 tablespoons coconut oil in a pot over medium-high heat. Drop 3 kernels into the oil. When they pop, the oil is hot and ready.

_________________________________

2. POP THE CORN

Add the popcorn kernels to the pot. Cover, remove from the heat and count to 30. This prevents the kernels from burning before popping. Place back on the heat. When the kernels start popping, shake the pot frequently. Open the lid slightly to allow some steam to escape while the corn pops. This ensures the popcorn stays light and crisp. When the popping slows down, remove from the heat.

_________________________________

3. SEASON THE POPCORN

Transfer the popcorn to a large bowl. Toss with remaining coconut oil and coconut rum seasoning.

_________________________________

4. SERVE

Drizzle another tablespoon of melted coconut oil and an extra sprinkle of the coconut rum seasoning on top. Eat immediately with your hands or chopsticks, ideally while watching a pirate movie (arrgh!).

_________________________________

VARIATIONS

La(z)ymen’s: Buy an unseasoned or lightly seasoned bag of popcorn. Continue to Step 3.

Did you make Coconut Rum Popcorn? Let me know how it turned out and leave a comment below!

