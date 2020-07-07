A flaky puff pastry spread with spicy, funky, and flavorful ‘nduja. Topped with mushrooms, peppers, and onions, this tart is an easy gourmet twist on pizza.

Mushroom, Pepper, and Onion Tart with ‘Nduja

SERVES: 4 – 6 ⎪ DIFFICULTY: INTERMEDIATE⎪ FUNK: CASUAL

Mise en Place

For the Filling:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 red onion, peels and sliced

1 green bell pepper, sliced

½ cup mushrooms, sliced

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

salt, to taste

For the Pastry:

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

5 ounces ‘nduja , room temperature

flour, for dusting

Parmesan, for garnish

_________________________________

1. KITCHEN PREP

Place the oven rack in the middle and heat to 400F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

_________________________________

2. COOK THE TOPPINGS

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the red onion and green bell pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally until softened. Add the mushrooms and salt. Continue cooking until the mushrooms shrink and soften, about 10 minutes. Add the red wine vinegar and cook until fully absorbed. Remove from the heat to let cool.

_________________________________

3. ROLL THE PASTRY

Lightly flour your work surface and unfold the puff pastry. Roll it out into a 10 by 16-inch rectangle. Transfer to the lined baking sheet. Spread with ‘nduja, leaving a 1-inch border, then top with the mushroom filling.

_________________________________

4. BAKE THE TART

Bake until puffed and golden brown, about 20 to 25 minutes. Garnish with shredded or grated Parmesan. Cut into squares or wedges and serve warm or at room temperature.

_________________________________

VARIATIONS

Cucuzza Pesto Tart: Replace the mushrooms with peeled and small-diced Cucuzza. Instead of ‘nduja, use pesto.

Nasturtium Leave Tart: Garnish your next puff pastry tart with nasturtium leaves.

Did you make this Puff Pastry Tart with ‘Nduja? Let me know how it turned out and leave a comment below!

