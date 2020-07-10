Made with rolled oats, coconut rum seasoning, lime zest, and dried pineapple, this Piña Colada Granola is like having a cocktail for breakfast, without the buzz.

Do you ever walk into the kitchen early in the morning, uninspired and bored with your breakfast selection?

SAY NO MORE.

I’ve got just the thing.

Take your favorite cocktail and turn it into granola! In my case, that’s a Piña Colada, especially in the summertime. But if you’re not a coconut fan (I’ll try not to judge you), make Mai Tai Granola or Sangria Granola…so long as you have a cocktail seasoning.

What’s a cocktail seasoning, you ask?

I’ve never heard of cocktail seasoning until the mad scientists at Pepper Palace introduced it. They have whiskey, beer, even bloody mary seasoning! It starts with salt, a little sugar, spices and dried herbs. After a touch of alcohol is mixed in, the seasoning is then dehydrated.

What’s left is an aromatic spice blend enhanced with booze. You’ll be surprised at the endless ways you can use it.

Now, you could make this granola without the seasoning, but it’s not the same! What makes it unique is the addition of real alcohol. So buy a jar or make your own! No excuses.

This homemade granola with Coconut Rum Seasoning makes a perky start to the day.

The rolled oats are tossed with lime zest and juice for brightness. Coconut of all kinds: oil, shredded, and flaked provide that tropical aroma we all know and love. Freeze-dried strawberries and dried pineapple pop with color.

And best of all, it’s easy and versatile. Top it on yogurt, ice cream, or eat it like cereal. Serve it as a snack with your actual Piña Colada. It would also make a fantastic gift—jarred, labeled, and shared with friends.

Piña Colada Granola

MAKES: 4 CUPS⎪ DIFFICULTY: EASY⎪ FUNK: CASUAL

Mise en Place

2 cups rolled oats

½ cup almond, sliced or slivered

1 tablespoon Coconut Rum Seasoning

¼ cup melted coconut oil

¼ cup honey or agave

Zest and juice from lime

¼ cup shredded coconut

¼ cup coconut flakes

¼ cup chopped freeze-dried strawberries or dried cherries

¼ cup chopped dried pineapple

COOKS NOTE If you happen to have an over-ripe banana. mash it up and add about ½ cup mashed banana to your granola mixture before baking.

_________________________________

1. KITCHEN PREP

Preheat the oven to 350F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

_________________________________

2. COMBINE INGREDIENTS

In a large bowl, mix together the oats, almonds, and Coconut Rum Seasoning. Then stir in the coconut oil, honey, lime zest, and juice until combined.

_________________________________

3. BAKE

Evenly spread the mixture onto the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes, then stir in the shredded coconut and coconut smiles. Bake for another 10 minutes, until golden brown.

_________________________________

4. SERVE & STORE

Remove and sprinkle with a pinch more coconut rum seasoning. Cool completely on the baking sheet. Once cooled, top with strawberries and pineapple. Break into chunks and store in an air-tight container or glass jar for up to 1 month (if it lasts that long).

_________________________________

VARIATIONS

Prickly Pear Granola: Omit the Coconut Rum Seasoning. In Step 2, stir in ½ cup prickly pear purée. Use any nuts and seeds you like.

Sangria Granola: In Step 2, mix together the oats, almonds, and 1 tablespoon wine flour. Then stir in neutral oil, honey or maple syrup, and orange zest and juice until combined. In Step 4, top with dried apples and peaches.

Gluten-Free: Use gluten-free rolled oats.

Did you make this Piña Colada Granola? Let me know how it turned out, and leave a comment below!

