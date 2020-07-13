This pool party-inspired snack mix includes Coconut Rum Seasoning mixed with Chex™ cereal, Goldfish, Cashews, and Popcorn for a summer treat that will please everyone!

If you put the words “coconut” and “rum” in front of any kind of food, you’ll catch most people’s attention. I sure did when I brought this to a 4th of July pool party last weekend.

It’s got insanely addictive crunchy, salty, delicious flavors with hints of coconut goodness! The bowl was empty before the hot dogs and burgers hit the grill.

I definitely turned the pool party into a cool party by bringing this Coconut Rum Chex Mix, so you should definitely do the same ; )

Pepper Palace Coconut Rum Seasoning packs a punch of tropical flavor, making it a real treat for cocktail lovers. It’s sweet, salty, coconut-y flavor makes it a fun and festive addition to classic Chex Mix.

While there are traces of rum in the spice blend, it’s not enough to get you tipsy…sorry to disappoint. It’s merely a faint aroma. So yes, that means minors can enjoy this snack too!

This easy recipe is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser and extremely versatile. Use whatever nuts, crackers, or pretzels you like.

Coconut Rum Chex Party Mix

MAKES: 4 – 5 CUPS⎪ DIFFICULTY: EASY⎪ FUNK: CASUAL

Mise en Place

3 cups Rice Chex Cereal

3 cups popcorn

1 cup mini pretzels, or pretzel Goldfish

1 cup Rainbow Goldfish

1 cup roasted cashews

1 cup coconut flakes

5 tablespoons coconut oil

3 tablespoons Coconut Rum Seasoning

_________________________________

1. KITCHEN PREP

Preheat the oven to 250F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

_________________________________

2. MIX THE INGREDIENTS

Toss together the Chex, pretzels, and Goldfish. In a small bowl, mix together the coconut oil and Coconut Rum Seasoning. Pour the coconut oil mixture over the Chex mixture. Gently toss until well coated.

_________________________________

3. BAKE

Evenly spread on a baking sheet and bake for 1 hour. Stirring every 15 minutes. Stir in the popcorn, coconut flakes, and roasted cashews. Cool completely before serving. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

_________________________________

4. SERVE & STORE

Cool completely before serving. Store in an airtight container or ziplock bag for 2 to 3 weeks.

_________________________________

VARIATIONS

Gluten-Free: Use gluten-free pretzel and cheese crackers.

Did you make this Coconut Rum Chex Party Mix? Let me know how it turned out, and leave a comment below!

