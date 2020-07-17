This simple southern side dish of pineapple and bread with Coconut Rum Seasoning is easy to make and perfect for brunch, dinner, or dessert!

My friend Zoë passed along this recipe. Her grandmom (Big Gram) makes it every year for family celebrations and she swears it’s one of the best things she’s eaten.

I remember raising an eye brow when she told me about it. Looking at the ingredients, you’d think it came straight out of a retro 60s cookbook full of weird jell-o salad recipes.

But I’m telling you, this is one of those weird dishes that just works.

Traditionally a dinner side dish, this casserole would also be fantastic served at brunch or for dessert with a scoop of ice cream. I had mine with Papaya Barbecue Butterfly Chicken.

I tweaked this southern comfort classic and funked it up with Coconut Rum Seasoning from Pepper Palace, a gourmet sauce and seasoning company in Tennessee. Sharp cheddar balances out the sweetness and the cocktail blend adds a nice aroma.

Serve it any time–in the summer at your backyard barbecue, in the winter alongside Holiday Ham, or for breakfast with bacon.

Pineapple Casserole with Coconut Rum Seasoning

SERVES: 4 to 6 ⎪ DIFFICULTY: EASY⎪ FUNK: MODERATE

Mise en Place

1 stick unsalted butter, melted (or coconut oil for more flavor)

4 slices white bread, cubed

1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained

1 cup (6 ounces) sharp cheddar cheese

½ cup sugar

3 eggs, beaten

2 tablespoons Coconut Rum Seasoning

_________________________________

1. SOAK THE BREAD

Preheat the oven to 350F. In a bowl, combine the bread and melted butter.

_________________________________

2. MIX IT ALL UP

Combine the pineapple, cheese, sugar, and eggs in a separate bowl. Stir in the bread-butter mixture. Pour into an 11 by 8-inch greased casserole dish.

_________________________________

3. BAKE & SERVE

Sprinkle the top of the casserole with the coconut rum seasoning and bake for 30 minutes or until the top is caramelized.

_________________________________

VARIATIONS

Breakfast: In Step 2, add chopped ham or bacon.

Vegan: Replace butter with coconut oil or preferred vegan butter. Omit the cheddar cheese.

Gluten Free: Replace white bread with preferred gluten-free bread.

Did you make this Pineapple Casserole Recipe? Let me know how it turned out and leave a comment below!

