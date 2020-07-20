Crunchy Popcorn Shrimp flavored with Coconut Rum Seasoning is a fun and easy appetizer to serve at parties, pot-lucks, and more!

If you could only have one shrimp appetizer for the rest of your life, what would it be?

🦐Cocktail Shrimp

OR

🍤Popcorn Shrimp

By the looks of this post, you already know my answer. But if you’re having a hard time choosing between the two, fret not, because this recipe merges them together (in a sense).

🥥 Pepper Palace’s Coconut Rum Seasoning 🥃 made with rum, coconut, and salt, is sweet, savory, and tropical. It brings a coconut aroma, with subtle herbal notes from dried rosemary.

While this cocktail seasoning is not at all intoxicating, it delivers delicate flavor that will give seafood, rice, and dips a fun, new spin you’ll find yourself craving again and again.

Simply sprinkle this special seasoning on your popcorn shrimp, and voilà, cocktail popcorn shrimp. To make it official, serve it with that mystery red sauce in a martini glass.

Also, I found that adding medium-to-fine cornmeal to the flour mixture not only makes the shrimp crunchier, but also nuttier…just like popcorn.

With all that said, you’re ready for a good time. Enjoy! 😎

Coconut Rum Popcorn Shrimp

SERVES: 2 ⎪ DIFFICULTY: INTERMEDIATE⎪ FUNK: CASUAL

Mise en Place

1 pound shrimp

1 tablespoon Coconut Rum Seasoning

1 egg

½ cup coconut milk

1 cup flour

½ cup cornmeal

1 quart canola oil, for frying

_________________________________

1. MARINATE THE SHRIMP

Toss the shrimp with the coconut rum seasoning and let marinate for 15 minutes.

_________________________________

2. MAKE A DREDGING STATION

Meanwhile, beat together the egg and coconut milk in a shallow bowl. Whisk together the flour and cornmeal in a separate shallow bowl.

_________________________________

3. COAT THE SHRIMP

Dredge the shrimp in the egg mixture, then the flour mixture. Place on a plate or baking sheet and repeat with the remaining shrimp.

TIP: For EXTRA crunch shrimp, double coat it! Quickly dip the floured shrimp back in the egg mixture then back into the flour.

_________________________________

4. FRY THE SHRIMP

Heat the oil to 350F. Fry the shrimp in batches on each side until crisp and golden brown. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate and sprinkle with a pinch more coconut rum seasoning.

_________________________________

5. SERVE

Transfer the popcorn shrimp to a platter and serve with your favorite dipping sauce.

Did you make Coconut Rum Shrimp? Let me know how it turned our and leave a comment below!

