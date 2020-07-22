Leftover roasted carrots and smokey bacon jam make these scones unusual but irresistible! It’s very hard to eat just one of these savory breakfast treats.

For my birthday, I had dinner from Heirloom Kitchen, a gourmet restaurant and cooking school in my town.

And with the whole pandemic thing in effect, I got a three-course dinner to-go!

The Menu

🥬 Escarole Salad: red cabbage | snow pea | raspberry | goat Cheese | almonds | green goddess dressing

🥕 Roasted Carrots: smoked yogurt | crumbled pistachios | bacon jam

🐟 Portuguese Poached Fluke: potato | onion | red pepper | tomato | cilantro | fish fumé

🍡 Mochi Cake: plum miso | milk crumb

There were LOTS of leftovers. So I decided to re-purpose what I could.

Thus, Bacon Jam-Filled Carrot Scones were born! I take two staple ingredients, carrots and bacon, fancy them up a bit, and add them to a buttermilk biscuit recipe.

Idk about you, but I never want to eat leftover roasted vegetables. So I thought it would be cool to blitz up the carrots in a food processor and add them into a baked good.

Now, I don’t mean to toot my horn but…🎺 🎺

The secret? Roasted carrots have WAY more flavor than raw ones.

Next time you make a carrot cake, try roasting the carrots first, then grate them. I’ve never done this, but if my hypothesis is right, you will have one MIGHTY delicious carrot cake.

And what better way to make these carrot scones shine than with some bacon jam? Heirloom Kitchen made there’s with whole-grain Dijon mustard and crumbles of pistachio. Sandwiching the scone between this sweet and smokey condiment creates one big bomb of YUM! Shout out to Joy of Baking for the idea!

Now, I’m aware you don’t have this exact leftover gourmet side dish, but it’s pretty easy to replicate at home.

They make a KILLER breakfast or brunch. They’d even make an awesome sandwich.

From now on, I’m going to make lots of roasted carrots for dinner, just so I can turn the leftovers into these scones 😋

Bacon Jam-Filled Carrot Scones

MAKES: 8 – 10 SCONES⎪ DIFFICULTY: EASY⎪ FUNK: MODERATE

Mise en Place

4 medium leftover roasted carrots

olive oil

salt & black pepper

3 cups all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon baking soda

1¼ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ cup minced chives or parsley

1¼ stick (10 tablespoons) unsalted butter, melted

½ cup buttermilk, heavy cream, or half-and-half

½ cup bacon jam

1 beaten egg, for egg wash

COOKS NOTE If you don’t have leftover cooked carrots, Toss the carrots on the baking sheet with a light drizzle of olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. Roast at 425F for 20 minutes or until tender and brown.

_________________________________

1. KITCHEN PREP

Preheat the oven to 425F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Finely chop the roasted carrots or pulse in a food processor.

_________________________________

2. MIX DRY INGREDIENTS

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Add the carrots and chives to the dry mixture and combine thoroughly.

_________________________________

3. ADD WET INGREDIENTS

Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients, and pour the butter and buttermilk into the well. With clean hands, combine the ingredients until all the dry mixture is wet, but do not knead!

_________________________________

4. FORM THE SCONES

Turn the mixture onto a floured surface and gather the dough together. Cut in half and gently pat each half into a 1-inch thick disk. Spread the bacon jam in the middle of one disk, leaving a 1-inch border. Brush the border with egg wash. Place the second disk on top of the jam, gently sealing the edges. Use a knife to cut the dough into wedges and lay them on the prepared baking sheet.

_________________________________

5. BAKE THE SCONES

Bake the scones for about 20 – 25 minutes, or until lightly browned. Serve warm or at room temperature with butter or plain yogurt.

Did you make this Bacon-Jam Filled Carrot Scones recipe? Let me know how it turned out and leave a comment below!

