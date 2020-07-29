Huckleberry S’mores Cookies

These unique s’ mores cookies are crisp and crumbly with a hidden huckleberry chocolate surprise inside! Topped with toasted mini marshmallows, these summer camping treats are mess-free with a fun and fruity twist.

Ahh, s’ mores. So simple but so good 🤤

Not to say they need any improvement, but you know I like to experiment with new ingredients. With all the unique chocolate bar flavors out there, it’s hard not to imagine how they could enhance your s’ mores experience.

So when my sister came back from California with a huckleberry chocolate bar from Yosemite, my Funky Senses started tingling. Mind you, she only bought one bar. I had to hide what remained so I could craft up a fun dessert for this blog!

I could smell the berries as soon as I opened the wrapping. To my surprise, I didn’t see any bumps of berries, just a smooth shiny surface. It was after I took a bite that this bar truly earned a seat on the chocolate throne.

Each square is filled with a gooey purple huckleberry center. It’s got a flavor that’s similar to dried prunes. Their tart, wild flavor balances out the milk chocolate sweetness.

I knew they would make BANGIN’ s’ mores…even BETTER cookies. It’s great because it’s got everything you want in a s’more, without the mess. And while you could use regular chocolate, the Huckleberry is what makes this recipe special. I’d say use any cool chocolate bar flavor for this one. Bacon chocolate? Matcha Chocolate? Experiment and have fun!

BASIC

About: Wild Huckleberry Filled Milk Chocolate is a Yosemite National Park dessert novelty. Purple California huckleberries, cooked when they’re ripe in late summer, sweetened with a moderate amount of sugar and chocolate. The result is a rich chocolate bar with a berry-wild kick covered in a whimsical wrapper. If you don’t live in an area where huckleberries are sold, this is a great alternative to experience their unique flavor.

Origin: Northern California

Price: $5.99

HEALTH

Free From: peanuts • gluten • soy • tree nuts • artificial flavors • artificial colors • artificial preservatives

Ingredients: milk chocolate • huckleberries • sugar • pectin • corn syrup • cream • butter • vanilla • salt

SHOP

Online:

Tavel Yosemite

Montana Gift Corral

Larchwood Farms

The Huckleberry Patch

In Stores: Yosemite National Park Gift Shop or specialty stores in the Northwestern United States.

The Huckleberry Chocolate Bar Experience

EAT

Taste: earthy • sweet • creamy • fruity • a little tart • rich • pruney

Make Your Own: via Use Real Butter

Storage: Store Huckleberry Chocolate Bar in a cool, dry place away from excessive heat or humidity such as pantries and cupboards.

S’mores Cookies with Huckleberry Chocolate

MAKES: 12 COOKIES⎪ DIFFICULTY: INTERMEDIATE⎪ FUNK: CASUAL

Mise en Place

1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter, room temperature

½ cup light brown sugar, packed

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 egg

1 ½ cup flour

½ cup (4 sheets) graham cracker crumbs

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 bar huckleberry chocolate

mini marshmallows, for garnish

COOKS NOTE T o make graham cracker crumbs, place graham cracker sheets in a ziplock bag and pound with a mallet, rolling pin, or your fists. Alternatively, use a blender or food processor.

1. MAKE COOKIE DOUGH

Using a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the butter and both sugars until light and fluffy. Scrape around the sides of the bowl, then add the egg. Mix until incorporated. Add the flour, graham cracker crumbs, baking soda, and salt. Mix until the dough starts to come together.

2. FORM THE COOKIES

Roll 2 tablespoons of cookie dough into a ball and flatten it out in the palm of your hand. Place 1 square of huckleberry chocolate into the center and fold the cookie dough around it. Gently press and pinch it closed. Repeat with remaining chocolate squares. Place cookies in the freezer until firm, about 1 or 2 hours.

3. BAKE

Arrange cookies on a parchment-lined baking sheet, about 2-inches apart. Bake for 15 minutes or until they start to brown around the edges. Remove from the oven and gently press a couple of mini marshmallows on top of the cookies. Broil or blow-torch the cookies until the marshmallows brown.

4. SERVE & STORE

Cool slightly and serve. Ideally, you want them warm and melty just like a s ‘more! Store leftovers in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Reheat cookies in the oven at 200F or microwave for 30 – 40 seconds until warm, soft, and melty in the center.

VARIATIONS

Blood Orange Chocolate: Replace the Huckleberry Chocolate Bar with Blood Orange Dark Chocolate.

Did you make S’mores Cookies with Huckleberry Chocolate? Let me know how it turned out and leave a comment below!

