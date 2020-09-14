Add some ✨ bling ✨ to your hot dog with my vibrant pickled yellow beans! They have the same tang as cucumber relish but with way more crunch and color.

🌭 or 🍔?

It’s one of life’s hardest decisions to make. My PopPop would always ask it at the annual family Summer picnic. I can still picture him walking around with a pen and note pad taking everyone’s orders. The tally score was always so close because everyone ordered both.

PopPop’s burgers were nice and flat, never too dry. And his hot dogs were served like “firecrackers” because he slit the ends like tentacles. When cooked on the grill, the ends would open up and mimic a bursting dynamite stick.

My point, this may be a hot dog recipe, but it would be great on a burger too. Why choose? As long as you use pickled yellow beans, you’re on your way to some seriously tasty stuff.

Yellow or green, the pickled long beans add a lovely tang and crunch. Along with the classic toppings of mustard and ketchup, I add herbs for that fresh-from-the-garden aroma and diced red onions for color. If you can handle the heat 🔥 some sliced jalapeno really gets the mouth party going.

T <3

Other Uses for Pickled Yellow Beans

Put on sandwiches or wraps.

Toss salads or pasta dishes.

Garnish a Bloody Mary or Martini.

Serve with meats and cheeses for the ULTIMATE eye-catching charcuterie board.

When in doubt, replace your regular pickles with these yella fellas and you’re in business 😎👉✨

Hot Dogs with Pickled Yellow Beans

MAKES: 8 hot dogs⎪ DIFFICULTY: Easy⎪ FUNK: Casual

Mise en Place

8 hot dogs

1 jar Pickled Yellow Beans

¼ cup minced red or white onions

¼ cup finely chopped Parsley, Basil, and/or Mint

Sliced jalapeno, optional

8 Brioche hot hog buns

Ketchup, Dijon Mustard, and Mayonnaise (ideally in squeeze-bottles), for serving

Cooks Note To make the hot dogs look like firecrackers, slit a 1-inch deep cross on each end of the hot dog. When cooked or grilled, the ends will open up.

_________________________________

1. COOK THE HOT DOGS

Use your preferred method to cook the hot dogs: on the grill, in a skillet, or in the oven.

_________________________________

2. ASSEMBLE THE HOT DOGS

Toast the Brioche buns, if you like. Place the hot dogs in the buns and top with 2 or 3 pickled yellow beans, minced onion, fresh herbs, and jalapeno, if using. Drizzle with ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise

_________________________________

VARIATIONS

Violet Mustard: Omit the pickled yellow beans, jalapeno, and ketchup. In Step 2, spread the inside of the Brioche bun with violet mustard, then add the cooked hot dog. Top with pickled red onion and fresh herbs.

Did you make these Hot Dogs with Pickled Yellow Beans? Let me know how they turned out and leave a comment below!

