Braised Burdock, Beets, & Carrots with Garlic

This post is brought to you by KOTAI Kitchen.

Win a KOTAI Knife for FREE! Enter the Giveaway.

Enter discount code TESS and click this link to save 15% OFF any KOTAI purchase.

Inspired by the Japanese dish Kinpira Gobo, this French variation braises burdock root with butter, garlic, and chicken stock.

I’ll admit, I’m not one for braised vegetables. I’d much rather have them roasted to a crisp.

So why make a doggone braised root vegetable recipe, Tess?

Because it’s one of those recipes that always comes up when you Google search ‘burdock root recipe.’ Kinpira Gobo is a classic Japanese dish that simmers julienned burdock root with dashi, soy sauce, sake, and sesame oil. So I thought I’d give it a French whirl using the chicken stock and white wine that was already in my fridge. I’ve also included butter and garlic, cuz they make even the blandest of vegetables sing!

Note that this recipe will really test your knife skills. If you don’t slice the burdock thin enough, it won’t completely soften, leaving you with little al dente bits of burdock root. That’s what happened to me on my first recipe test 🙈. It wasn’t terrible, but that defeats the point of a braised dish. You want it nice and tender throughout. That’s why it’s super important to either use a mandoline or sharp knife, like KOTAI’s Kiritsuke. It’s go sharp or go home (hungry)!

GET 15% OFF A KOTAI KNIFE

The color of burdock root leaves a lot to be desired, so to help it out in that department, I added carrot and this flippin’ gorgeous badger flame beet from Progeta Farms in New Jersey (represent!). After a slow braise in garlic, butter, wine, and chicken stock, then a sprinkle of parsley and toasted hazelnuts, the vegetables transform into something….beyond. A melody of warm fall flavors–nutty, sweet, earthy, and rich.

This vibrant side dish is great to serve alongside chicken, or any main dish you fancy. This is healthy food done right. It tastes really good and it’s good for you.

T 🧡

WIN A FREE KOTAI KNIFE

_______________________________

What is Burdock Root?

Burdock root is a vegetable used in East Asian cuisine. Similar to radishes and carrots, burdock tastes earthy and nutty when cooked. It’s packed with good-for-you nutrients like fiber and potassium. You can find burdock root at Asian markets as well as farmers’ markets or natural food stores.

Learn more about cooking with Burdock Root and how to cut it, here.

_______________________________

More Recipes with Burdock Root

Burdock Root & Potato Gratin (coming soon)

Kale and Burdock Root in Curried Cream (coming soon)

Pickled Burdock Root (via Forager Chef)

Burdock Root Salad (via JustOneCookbook)

Deep-fried Burdock Root (via Asaco’s Kitchen)

Burdock Root Sushi (via Izzy Cooking)

GET 15% OFF KOTAI TODAY

Braised Burdock, Beet, & Carrot with Garlic

SERVES: 2⎪ DIFFICULTY: INTERMEDIATE⎪ FUNK: MODERATE

Mise en Place

1 small burdock root (4 ounces)

(4 ounces) 1 small golden beet (4 ounces)

1 small carrot (2 ounces)

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 garlic cloves, minced

1½ cups chicken stock

3 tablespoons white wine

1 tablespoon sugar

salt & black pepper, to taste

fresh minced parsley, for garnish

roughly chopped toasted hazelnuts, walnuts, or pecans, for garnish

COOKS NOTE: I know, the hazelnuts aren’t in the photo : ( I added them after I put my photoshoot setup away. I was lazy and didn’t feel like reshooting haha. DON’T skip the nuts!

_______________________________

1. PREP THE ROOT VEGETABLES

Have a bowl of water with a drop of vinegar or lemon juice nearby. Brush and wash the burdock root under cold running water. Thinly slice it on a diagonal so that each piece is 2 inches long. Then collect some slices and cut them into thin strips. Place the burdock strips in the bowl of vinegar water to prevent browning. Wash and peel the beet and carrot. Cut them into thin strips.

_______________________________

2. COOK THE VEGETABLES

In a skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Drain the burdock and add to the skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes. Then stir in beets and carrots. Add the garlic and sauté until fragrant.

_______________________________

3. COOK THE VEGETABLES

Add chicken stock, white wine, sugar, salt, and pepper. You want the vegetables to be completely submerged, add more wine and chicken stock if necessary. Simmer on low heat until the liquid evaporates, about 15 – 20 minutes. Taste and add more salt to taste.

_______________________________

4. SERVE & STORE

Garnish with parsley and toasted hazelnuts.

ENTER TO WIN A KOTAI KNIFE

Did you make Braised Burdock, Beets, & Carrots with Garlic? Let me know how it turned out and leave a comment below!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...