This vibrant and unexpected risotto is a retro Italian dish from the 70s. It brings together the delicate sweetness of strawberries, the richness of creamy arborio rice, and a touch of white wine for a meal that will wow your guests.

_______________________________

Tell Me About This Strawberry Risotto

I bought this Strawberry & Rose Risotto mix at Marshall’s (pre-Covid 😅) and never got the chance to cook it…until NOW!

My CSA box came with 3 pints of sparkle-y ruby-red strawberries! 🍓✨

So I went into my cabinet of curiosities (the food version of Guillermo del Toro’s) and pulled out this one!

I did a quick Google search and learned that Strawberry Risotto is a retro Italian dish from the 70s! So I’m excited to bring it back to life.

Now, this isn’t a sweet dish—it’s savory.

I know it sounds…”interesting” but what if I told you the strawberries taste like a combination of flowers and tomatoes.

Not as scary now, right? 😉

T <3

_______________________________

This Strawberry Risotto is Perfect for:

Wowing dinner party guests

A pink-themed party

A gender reveal party (IT’S A GIRL!)

Using up lots of farm-fresh strawberries

Having fun and getting creative with your cooking

Print Recipe Strawberry Risotto Servings: 4 servings Ingredients 3 ¾ cups vegetable stock

4 tablespoons butter

1 small yellow onion

1 cup arborio rice

1 cup whole strawberries

¼ cup grated Parmesan

Salt and pepper Garnish Strawberries finely diced

Grated Parmesan

Fresh Mint Instructions Pour the stock into a small pot over medium heat, and keep at a gentle simmer.

Meanwhile, melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a medium skillet over medium-low heat. Add the onion, stirring occasionally until softened. Add the rice and stir until lightly toasted, about 5 minutes.

Add the wine and cook until the alcohol evaporates. Add the hot stock, one ladleful at a time, stirring until the stock is almost absorbed. Continue adding the stock, a ladleful at a time, and stirring until each addition has been absorbed. The rice will be tender and creamy when it's done.

Meanwhile, mash the strawberries in a bowl. Add the mashed strawberries, Parmesan, and remaining 2 tablespoons butter to the risotto.

Garnish with diced strawberries, some extra parm, and fresh mint. Notes FOR A BLUEBERRY RISOTTO replace strawberries with blueberries. FOR MORE FLAVOR garnish the strawberry risotto with balsamic vinegar, risotto, and baby arugula.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...