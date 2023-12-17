A vibrant and playful twist on a breakfast classic, these tie-dye sheet pan pancakes will brighten up your morning plate. Perfect for special occasions or adding a splash of color to your weekend brunch routine.

Tell Me About These Tie-Dye Pancakes

I got a new job as a recipe developer for Tasting Table and I recently came out with a recipe for Buttermilk Sheet Pan Pancakes.

You know I like to make my recipes special and unique. So I originally pitched to my editor a matcha-strawberry flavored recipe, but he wanted to keep them classic buttermilk to really highlight the unique sheet pan method.

But there are so many basic sheet pan pancake recipes online already!

So I decided to post my own, special recipe here on the blog.

I’ve fully embraced the Southern California culture since moving to San Diego…to the point that I’m making my food tie-dye!

T 🌈

PS If you want the real deal tie-dye apparel check out NOiice Dyes. I see him at the farmer’s market all the time and one of these days, I’ll buy his Ocean Potion hoodie.

PPS Speaking of…you can get really artsy and creative with the colors here. Next time I’ll make a tie-dye sheet pan pancake inspired by those Ocean Potion colors.

These Tie-Dye Pancakes are Perfect for:

Kids parties (top with whipped cream and sprinkles!)

Using up all that food dye hiding in your pantry

Jazzing up an otherwise ordinary Saturday morning

Having fun and getting creative with your cooking

More Breakfast Recipes

Print Recipe Tie-Dye Sheet Pan Pancakes Prep Time 20 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Total Time 40 minutes mins Servings: 6 slices Ingredients 1 box Dry Pancake Mix

Food coloring I used red, blue, green, and yellow

2 tablespoons salted butter, melted

2 tablespoons maple syrup Instructions Follow the box instructions to make the pancake mixture (or follow my recipe on tastingtable.com linked above).

Divide the batter into 4 bowls and add 20 to 30 drops of food coloring to each.

Pour globs of each color over a 9 by 13-inch baking sheet.

Using a butter knife, swirl the colors in the batter.

Bake in a 350 F oven for 20 minutes.

Mix melted butter and maple syrup in a small bowl. Brush all over the surface of the baked sheet pan pancake.

Cut into 6 slices and serve.

