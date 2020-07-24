These crisp, bright, and satisfying pickled yellow beans are flavored with white wine vinegar, garlic, and coriander seeds. Ground turmeric is the key ingredient for their vibrant yellow color.

I love yellow 🍍🍋🍌🌽☀️

It’s joy, optimism, creativity, and sunshine all in one color! Naturally, when I found yellow wax beans at the farmer’s market, I grabbed as many as I could.

And because I’ll miss them dearly in the winter, I thought pickling them would be a funky move.

This recipe for pickled yellow wax beans preserves the summer sunshine like no other. It’s a breeze to make (even if you’re a pickling newb). Of course, you can play around with herbs, aromatic, and vinegars, but don’t skip the turmeric! Just a pinch will turn your novelty beans from pale to bright yellow.

What To Do with Pickled Yellow Beans

Put on sandwiches, wraps, burgers, or hot dogs.

Toss salads or pasta dishes.

Garnish a Bloody Mary or Martini.

Serve with meats and cheeses for the ULTIMATE eye-catching charcuterie board.

When in doubt, replace your regular pickles with these yella fellas and you’re in business 😎👉✨

Pickled Yellow Beans

MAKES: 1, 8-OUNCE JAR⎪ DIFFICULTY: EASY⎪ FUNK: MODERATE

Mise en Place

½ pound yellow wax beans, trimmed

½ teaspoon whole coriander

½ cup white wine vinegar

½ cup water

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground turmeric

COOKS NOTE If canning and preserving, I find this video very helpful..

_________________________________

1. PREP THE JAR

Trim the yellow beans a ¼-inch shorter than your glass jar. Place the whole coriander and yellow wax beans in the jar.

_________________________________

2. MAKE THE BRINE

In a small pot, stir together the vinegar, water, salt, and turmeric. Add the garlic, then bring to a boil. Pour over the yellow wax beans.

TIP! If some beans are peeking above the brine, place a paper towel over the brine to fully submerge the beans. Remove the paper towel before sealing and storing the jar.

_________________________________

3. STORE

Let cool to room temperature, about 1 to 2 hours. Then seal the jar with a lid and refrigerate for 2 weeks before serving. These pickles will last up to 3 months.

_________________________________

VARIATIONS

Lemon Shiso: In Step 1, place 2 small lemon slices at the bottom of the jar, followed by 1 julienned shiso leaf. Proceed with the recipe.

Did you make Pickled Yellow Wax Beans? Let me know how it turned out and leave a comment below!

