These crisp, bright, and satisfying pickled yellow beans are flavored with white wine vinegar, garlic, and coriander seeds. Ground turmeric is the key ingredient for their vibrant yellow color.
I love yellow 🍍🍋🍌🌽☀️
It’s joy, optimism, creativity, and sunshine all in one color! Naturally, when I found yellow wax beans at the farmer’s market, I grabbed as many as I could.
And because I’ll miss them dearly in the winter, I thought pickling them would be a funky move.
This recipe for pickled yellow wax beans preserves the summer sunshine like no other. It’s a breeze to make (even if you’re a pickling newb). Of course, you can play around with herbs, aromatic, and vinegars, but don’t skip the turmeric! Just a pinch will turn your novelty beans from pale to bright yellow.
What To Do with Pickled Yellow Beans
- Put on sandwiches, wraps, burgers, or hot dogs.
- Toss salads or pasta dishes.
- Garnish a Bloody Mary or Martini.
- Serve with meats and cheeses for the ULTIMATE eye-catching charcuterie board.
- When in doubt, replace your regular pickles with these yella fellas and you’re in business 😎👉✨
Pickled Yellow Beans
MAKES: 1, 8-OUNCE JAR⎪ DIFFICULTY: EASY⎪ FUNK: MODERATE
Mise en Place
- ½ pound yellow wax beans, trimmed
- ½ teaspoon whole coriander
- ½ cup white wine vinegar
- ½ cup water
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground turmeric
COOKS NOTE If canning and preserving, I find this video very helpful..
_________________________________
1. PREP THE JAR
Trim the yellow beans a ¼-inch shorter than your glass jar. Place the whole coriander and yellow wax beans in the jar.
_________________________________
2. MAKE THE BRINE
In a small pot, stir together the vinegar, water, salt, and turmeric. Add the garlic, then bring to a boil. Pour over the yellow wax beans.
TIP! If some beans are peeking above the brine, place a paper towel over the brine to fully submerge the beans. Remove the paper towel before sealing and storing the jar.
_________________________________
3. STORE
Let cool to room temperature, about 1 to 2 hours. Then seal the jar with a lid and refrigerate for 2 weeks before serving. These pickles will last up to 3 months.
_________________________________
VARIATIONS
Lemon Shiso: In Step 1, place 2 small lemon slices at the bottom of the jar, followed by 1 julienned shiso leaf. Proceed with the recipe.
Did you make Pickled Yellow Wax Beans? Let me know how it turned out and leave a comment below!