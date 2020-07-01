What to Do with Coconut Rum Seasoning

Pepper Palace Coconut Rum Seasoning is sweet, salty, tropical, and spiked with…yes, rum! This unique spice mix is incredibly versatile and makes any recipe ready for a party!

Whaat!? Coconut Rum Seasoning? Does that mean I can make anything taste like my favorite cocktail? Hate to break it to ya but…no.

Unless you cook or bake with actual rum, you won’t taste that much booze. On the other hand, you will experience a tropical flavor so legit that you’ll start speaking pirate (yo-ho, yo-ho!). Instead of whipping out the shredded coconut or bottle of rum, you can easily sprinkle this stuff on anything to lend it some island flair.

The awesome people at Pepper Palace believe that awesome products create awesome food and even more awesome memories. That’s just what I like to hear. Using this seasoning will not only dress up that bland piece of chicken, but it’ll also make cooking more fun! Imagine seeing this jar in your spice cabinet and thinking, “hmm, what pirate-style meal can I make tonight?”

I love a spice blend that inspires creativity. For beginner cooks especially, this mix is an easy, safe way to add exciting new flavor to your everyday dishes. I’ve added it to roasted nut mix and sprinkled it on Hawaiian pizza, with plenty leftover to experiment more.

Not feeling the coconut rum? Head on over the Pepper Palace website and browse through their dozens of unique alcoholic seasonings.

BUY NOW

What Is Coconut Rum Seasoning

_________________________________

BASIC

About: Pepper Palace crafts this gourmet seasoning with real coconut and rum. It’s a fun, easy way to dress up bland foods like rice, potatoes, popcorn, or chips. This spice mix is best used on appetizers for parties or special events, but it’s also fun for jazzing up your weekday meals.

Taste: sweet • salty • tropical • coconut-y • savory

Origin: Sevierville, Tennessee

Price: $9.95

_________________________________

HEALTH

Free From: dairy • peanuts • gluten • soy • lactose • tree nuts • artificial flavors • artificial colors • artificial preservatives

Ingredients: sugar • salt • coconut • honey powder • rosemary • rum • spices

_________________________________

SHOP

Online: Pepper Palace

In Stores: Find a Pepper Palace store near you, here.

BUY NOW

How to Use Coconut Rum Seasoning

_________________________________

EAT

Pairs With: lime • pineapple • mango • pork • chicken • salmon • white fish • bland foods like rice or potatoes

Flavor Balance:

This seasoning is more on the savory side, use it sparingly in sweet applications, or steer clear all together.

This seasoning is salty, so decrease salt amount in recipes or omit all together.

Use it like a spice, adding 1-2 tablespoon (or more to taste) to any given recipe or as a finishing seasoning.

Suggested Uses:

Rub on meats & vegetables.

Sprinkle on homemade baked goods likes bagels, biscuits, crackers, or pretzels.

Mix into trail mix, granola or spiced nuts.

Sprinkle on top yogurt or oatmeal.

Coat the rim of your Coconut Rum Cocktail

Sprinkle on casseroles or Coconut Rum Bread Budding (via NYTimes Cooking)

Recipes:

Coconut Rum Fish Sticks

More Coming Soon!

Storage: Keep Coconut Rum Seasoning in a cool, dry place for 1 to 2 years.

BUY NOW

_________________________________

*MORE*

Other Funky Seasonings:

Funky Coconut Rum Products:

Cool Videos:

BUY NOW

Tell me what you think about Coconut Rum Seasoning and leave a comment below!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...